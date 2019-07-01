A Beautiful Planet / North Of Superior

Double feature of A Beautiful Planet in IMAX digital and North of Superior in IMAX 70mm film. July 1, screenings at noon, 2, 4 and 6 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for free, remaining tickets will be available for $9. Link: http://bit.ly/2Xr5Noa

ontarioplace.com/en/cinesphere // facebook.com/events/323586958578406