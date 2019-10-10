A Candid Conversation About Workplace Mental Health

Panel discussion and Q&A, TED-style talks and networking. 5:30-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.com/e/dear-manager-lets-talk-about-mental-health-at-work-tickets-71875663043

We're asking Canadian companies to get real about the challenges their employees face, and the role they as a business can play in providing support. We'll also discuss the power of vulnerability, and the value that comes with sharing personal stories.