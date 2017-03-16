Necessary Angel presents a new play by Greg MacArthur, directed by Jennifer Tarver. This living diorama/tableaux vivant looks at four artists/friends who tell the story of a friend who died under mysterious circumstances, and how his death, and his life, transformed them. Previews Mar 14-15, opens Mar 16 and runs to Apr 1, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $35-$40, stu/srs $20-$25.