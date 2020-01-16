A Clown From Rimini Named Fellini

Lecture series by Franco Gallippi to commemorate Fellini’s 100th birthday. Jan 16 and 23 from 10 am-noon. $20. Reservation is required. To register please email iictoronto@esteri.it

The aim of this lecture series is to commemorate Fellini’s hundredth birthday (January 20, 2020) by taking a journey through the decades of the Maestro’s filmography. Each lecture will be dedicated to two decades of Fellini’s career by concentrating on certain dominant themes that characterize the films of the decade in question.

More info at iictoronto.esteri.it