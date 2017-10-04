Daniel Rotsztain

Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario

A Colourful History: Toronto's Historic Sites. Toronto artist Daniel Rotsztain has sketched more than 100 of Toronto's historic sites. These drawings, featured in the colouring book A Colourful History Toronto, offer Papermill Gallery visitors a chance to see the original drawings. Oct 4-15, Wed-Sun noon-4 pm. Free w/ admission ($3-$7, kids under 5 free).

Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario View Map

