Daniel Rotsztain
Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario
A Colourful History: Toronto's Historic Sites. Toronto artist Daniel Rotsztain has sketched more than 100 of Toronto's historic sites. These drawings, featured in the colouring book A Colourful History Toronto, offer Papermill Gallery visitors a chance to see the original drawings. Oct 4-15, Wed-Sun noon-4 pm. Free w/ admission ($3-$7, kids under 5 free).
