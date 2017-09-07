Josh Silburt

to Google Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2

A Colourful Life: The Art and Drawing of Josh Silburt. Sep 7-Oct 1. Free.

An exhibition of the political cartoons and landscape paintings of the Canadian artist Josh Silburt (1914-1991) Ralph Wintrob will be presenting a tie-in lecture about the history of political cartooning in Canada for on Thursday September 28 at 1:30 pm. ($5 admission)

Info
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2 View Map
Art
416-924-6211
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Josh Silburt - 2017-09-07 00:00:00