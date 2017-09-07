Josh Silburt
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
A Colourful Life: The Art and Drawing of Josh Silburt. Sep 7-Oct 1. Free.
An exhibition of the political cartoons and landscape paintings of the Canadian artist Josh Silburt (1914-1991) Ralph Wintrob will be presenting a tie-in lecture about the history of political cartooning in Canada for on Thursday September 28 at 1:30 pm. ($5 admission)
