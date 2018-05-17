A Common Thread: A History Of Toronto's Garment Industry
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
This lecture talks about the exhibition A Common Thread, which chronicled the history of the garment industry in Toronto, that began well over a hundred years ago, centred in and around Spadina Avenue. The Jewish community was an integral part of the industry’s development and still identifies closely with the trade. 6:30 pm. Free.
