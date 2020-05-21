A Conversation With Alexander Neef
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The general director of the Canadian Opera Company (COC) talks with opera journalist Joseph So, hosted by the IRCPA's Debra Chandler, followed by a Q & A. 3-4 pm ET. Capacity is limited, RSVP: info@ircpa.net
The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA) is a unique, charitable, service organization providing post academic resources to musicians, especially those who are marginalized or underserved.
