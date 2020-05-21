A Conversation With Alexander Neef

The general director of the Canadian Opera Company (COC) talks with opera journalist Joseph So, hosted by the IRCPA's Debra Chandler, followed by a Q & A. 3-4 pm ET. Capacity is limited, RSVP: info@ircpa.net

The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA) is a unique, charitable, service organization providing post academic resources to musicians, especially those who are marginalized or underserved.