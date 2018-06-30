A Doll's House (in Tamil)

to Google Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 iCalendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00

Flato Markham Theatre 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham, Ontario L3R 8G5

Manaveli Performing Arts Group presents the play by Henrik Ibsen, translated by P Wikneswaran and performed in Tamil. The play is still significant and relevant for the way it deals with the fate women in our male dominated society. It questions the traditional roles of man and woman within a marriage.

Jun 30 at 1:30 and 6:30 pm. $20, VIP $100. eventbrite.ca.

Info
Flato Markham Theatre 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham, Ontario L3R 8G5 View Map
Stage
Theatre
647-892-5454
to Google Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00 iCalendar - A Doll's House (in Tamil) - 2018-06-30 13:30:00