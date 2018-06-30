A Doll's House (in Tamil)
Flato Markham Theatre 171 Town Centre Blvd, Markham, Ontario L3R 8G5
Manaveli Performing Arts Group presents the play by Henrik Ibsen, translated by P Wikneswaran and performed in Tamil. The play is still significant and relevant for the way it deals with the fate women in our male dominated society. It questions the traditional roles of man and woman within a marriage.
Jun 30 at 1:30 and 6:30 pm. $20, VIP $100. eventbrite.ca.
