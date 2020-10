The Shevchenko Museum virtual exhibition. This is an exhibition of photography, painting, and sculpture by Paul Osadchuk and Stephen Foreman. This collection explores the human spirit and healing power of art for the body and mind. Oct 18-Dec 4. Virtual opening 1:30 pm, Oct 18.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89773911022?pwd=c2s4a05VMnpSV0JuN2h3dTdETmhLQT09 Passcode: 834185