A Gift To Remember

Fairview Library 35 Fairview Mall, Toronto, Ontario M2J 4S4

Stage Centre Productions presents a play by by Joseph Robinette (based on a book by Debbie Macomber). On Christmas Eve, a group of strangers in a small train depot, all hoping to arrive at their destinations in time for Christmas, find themselves stranded due to a snowstorm. Opens Nov 28 and runs to Dec 7, Wed-Fri 8 pm (and Nov 30), mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $25-$30.

Info

Festive Season
Stage
Theatre
416-299-5557
