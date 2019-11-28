A Gift To Remember

Stage Centre Productions presents a play by by Joseph Robinette (based on a book by Debbie Macomber). On Christmas Eve, a group of strangers in a small train depot, all hoping to arrive at their destinations in time for Christmas, find themselves stranded due to a snowstorm. Opens Nov 28 and runs to Dec 7, Wed-Fri 8 pm (and Nov 30), mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $25-$30.