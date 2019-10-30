A Global Reach In Breast Cancer Research

Women's College Hospital 76 Grenville, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1B2

Three talks about breast cancer research. Speakers include Dr. Steven Narod, one of the researchers who discovered BRCA1 and BRCA2; and his colleagues, Joanne Kotsopoulos and Victoria Sopik. Talk topics: breast cancer and the environment, breast cancer in young women and breast cancer in the developing world. 5-7 pm. Free. Second floor Auditorium.

Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/75675027043

