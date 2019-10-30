A Global Reach In Breast Cancer Research
Three talks about breast cancer research. Speakers include Dr. Steven Narod, one of the researchers who discovered BRCA1 and BRCA2; and his colleagues, Joanne Kotsopoulos and Victoria Sopik. Talk topics: breast cancer and the environment, breast cancer in young women and breast cancer in the developing world. 5-7 pm. Free. Second floor Auditorium.
