A Good Improv Show: A Fundraiser For The Children's Book Bank
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
An all-star cast of Canadian authors, including restaurateur Jen Agg (I Hear She’s A Real Bitch), and Fred Penner (Fred Penner’s Place) will share personal stories live on stage. Then our stellar cast of improvisors, including Colin Mochrie and Carolyn Taylor, perform scenes based on those stories. 8 pm. $20-$25. Tickets at comedybar.ca
