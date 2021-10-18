A Haunted Housing Crisis Rally & Halloween Parade

Halloween

You are supernaturally invited to a Haunted Housing Crisis Rally & Parade. Thousands across the Niagara Region are without a place to call home.The housing market has become financialized due to a lack of market regulation and rent control, resulting in a crisis based on wealth inequality. The lack of affordable housing perpetuates social inequalities as it impacts minorities: youth, women, Indigenous people, sole support parents, people living alone, and people with a disability. This pattern is unsustainable and policy changes cannot come fast enough. We will present a list of municipal housing demands to Niagara Falls City Council. We ask our representatives to declare housing a human right and take action to implement policies as a reflection of this commitment. Bring noise-makers and wear your favourite Halloween costume. Get on a soap box and air your housing grievances. Housing is a human fright. All ghouls have the right to a housing secure future. Closing with a one-act play performed at Niagara Falls City Hall, “A Haunted Housing Crisis.

Friday, October 29, 2021, 11am-3pm. Location: Gathering begins at 4848 Victoria Avenue (in front of Niagara Falls Public Library), followed by a Halloween Parade at 12:30pm down Queen Street to Niagara Falls City Hall, 4310 Queen Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario. The remainder of the event will be held in front of City Hall Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/462457428410753 

Contact: Housing Now Niagara, 416-518-2781 Email: housingnowniagara@yahoo.com 

