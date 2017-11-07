A Healthy Balance Sheet & Why It Matters
This session defines the concept of a healthy balance sheet and explain to the business owner how to create a balance sheet that will appear healthy to an investor, buyer or lender. 2-3:30 pm. Free. Presented by CPA Canada. Space for this workshop is limited. Please call 416-393-7703 or visit the branch to register.
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
