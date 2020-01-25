"A Like Vision": The Group Of Seven At 100
McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington (Kleinburg), Kleinburg, Ontario L0J 1C0
On May 7, 1920, a group of artists calling themselves the Group of Seven mounted their first formal exhibition at the Art Gallery of Toronto (now the Art Gallery of Ontario). In commemoration of the centenary of that first exhibition, a landmark exhibition of the group’s finest pieces from the McMichael’s permanent collection. Jan 25-Dec 26.
