Morning-themed fundraiser in the evening to benefit local youth & others in need of a healthy breakfast before they start the day. Wear your favourite morning accessory (bathrobe, curlers, etc.), bring your favourite mug and party like it's 9 am. Live auction, a 50/50 draw and games. 7-10 pm. Free admission, proceeds support Rivertowne Breakfast Program.

facebook.com/events/245276645910893