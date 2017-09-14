A Melting Pot Of Cuisines+ Delicious Burma

Myanmar (formerly Burma) is a Southeast Asian nation consisting of more than 100 ethnic groups, bordering India, Bangladesh, China, Laos and Thailand. Like Toronto, its cuisine is influenced by the various immigrants that have made it their home. In Yangon, the country's largest city, the streets are home to bustling markets and numerous parks and lakes. Join us on Thursday, September 14th at Rickshaw Bar on Queen West as chef Noureen Feerasta takes dishes up a family-style feast to showcase the diversity and flavours of Myanmar. 7 pm. $60. Reserve. nowtickets.ca/events/46413684/burmese-feast