A Night At The Bronze – A Buffy Tribute Night
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Cardboard Sword Collective presents a live read-through and sing-through of one of Joss Whedon's most beloved episodes of Buffy: Once More With Feeling. Followed by a dance party. 7 & 9 pm. $25, dance party only $15 (10:30 pm).
buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-night-at-the-bronze-a-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-tribute
FB/Instagram: @cardboardswordTO
Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Halloween
Music, Stage
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
Comedy