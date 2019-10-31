A Night At The Bronze – A Buffy Tribute Night

Cardboard Sword Collective presents a live read-through and sing-through of one of Joss Whedon's most beloved episodes of Buffy: Once More With Feeling. Followed by a dance party. 7 & 9 pm. $25, dance party only $15 (10:30 pm).

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-night-at-the-bronze-a-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-tribute

FB/Instagram: @cardboardswordTO