Canadian burlesque artists Brad Puddin and Tygr Willy present a new series of “A Night of’ art parties, including a Brad Puddin photo exhibition, Tyson Coady Makes art sculptures, live burlesque performances and an after-party. Live burlesque performances by: Bodacious Velvet, Brad Puddin, Dainty Smith and Tygr Willy. 7:30 pm. $20.