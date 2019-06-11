Renowned activist, playwright, author, and co-founder of ACT UP, Kramer will reflect on the history of Queer activism, where we stand as a community today, and how we must renew our commitment to incisive political action in the face of an increasingly hostile political climate. Doors 6:30 pm, event 7 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/we-get-what-we-fight-for-an-evening-with-larry-kramer-tickets-62373227001