A Nutcracker Christmas At The Castle
Casa Loma 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1X8
See the castle resplendent with holiday decor, including a 40-foot tall tree in the Great Hall and eight other signature trees by talented Canadian designers There will be new shows by illusionist entertainer Professor Wick and ice skating performers Glisse on Ice. And kids can visit Santa in his castle workshop and participate in festive arts and crafts, visit with holiday mascots and much more. Dec 1-Jan 5, daily 9:30 am-5 pm (nightly: Dec 15-30, 5-9 pm). $20-$30.
*Casa Loma closes at 1 pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) and is closed Christmas Day (December 25).
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events