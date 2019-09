Mortar & Pestle Productions presents a play by Marcia Kash & Doug Hughes. Things are not as they seem for six people who've come to play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage on Halloween. Opens Oct 17 and runs to Oct 26, Thu-Sat 8 pm, mat Oct 19 at 2 pm. $20.

