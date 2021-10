A Perfect Day

Citadel & Compagnie present a solo evening of dance created and performed by Laurence Lemieux. Nov 4-6 and 10-13 at 8 pm. $26.74. The Citadel-Ross Centre for Dance, 304 Parliament.

