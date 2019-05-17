A Prince And His Pearls: Masculinity, Kingship And Jewels In Royal India

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Talk by Siddhartha V. Shah. In the Indian context, the ideal body – full of vigor and beauty – is always the body adorned. Delve further into the function of jewels in styling monarchical power in India, as well as the role of jewellery in shaping a colonial fantasy of Indian men as inherently weak and spectacularly effeminate. 6-7 pm. Free w/ RSVP.

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
