A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light

In celebration of CONTACT Photography Festival, we will be screening three documentaries, featuring the beauty of photography, architecture, light and the creative minds behind them. An artist Rei Naito shrouded in mystery, she has up to now refused to be filmed on camera. After two years of exchanges with the artist, this documentary attempts to get close to the essence of Naito’s art, which expresses the lights of existence, without pointing the camera at theartist herself.. 6:30 pm. Free.

jftor.org/event/rei-naito-and-light