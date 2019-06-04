A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light

Google Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00

Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1

In celebration of CONTACT Photography Festival, we will be screening three documentaries, featuring the beauty of photography, architecture, light and the creative minds behind them. An artist Rei Naito shrouded in mystery, she has up to now refused to be filmed on camera. After two years of exchanges with the artist, this documentary attempts to get close to the essence of Naito’s art, which expresses the lights of existence, without pointing the camera at theartist herself.. 6:30 pm. Free.

jftor.org/event/rei-naito-and-light

Info

Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1 View Map
Free
Film
416-966-1600
Google Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito and Light - 2019-06-04 18:30:00