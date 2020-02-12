A Seat At The Table
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Crossfield House Productions presents an excerpt from its new theatre piece in development, 1994, about two friends navigating their complex friendship and drawing on the feelings of the music that keep their bond alive. The company also presents a screening of its first feature length film, A Little White Lie. Feb 12-15, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm. $15. In the Studio Theatre.
Black History
Film, Stage
Theatre