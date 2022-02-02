Gallery 1313 presents the group exhibition exploring the many definitions of sex. Feb 2-28. 1313 Queen W.

“A Sex Show” attempts to the explore many definitions of sex. It approaches the topic of sex from many angles, exhibiting works that vary on a broad scale, from art that is more explicit, to art that is more elusive in content. Not only does “A Sex Show” contain a wide variety of sex-related themes and contents, it also exhibits the use of abundantly different mediums such as film, sculpture, collage and paint. This is a hybrid exhibit of works online and some in the Gallery.

Participating artists include Katie Stegweit, Lillian Chow, Andria Keen, Phil Taylor, Adriana Polanic, Grace Dam, Fei Ji, Gilles Morin, Catherine Comtois (Montreal), Chazzy Haskell, Yasmeen Kazak, Mirren Hinchley, Tanya Fenkell, Joe Atikian, Godly Styles, Farok Nooroney, Cindi Talbot, Ardyn Gibbs and others.

Gallery Hours Wed- Sat 1-5pm Sun 1-4pm

Some works might be offensive to some. For mature visitors.