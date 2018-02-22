A Singer Must Die
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Art of Time Ensemble, musicians and writers honour Leonard Cohen in a program of his words and music. Musicians Steven Page, Sarah Slean, Tom Wilson, Sarah Harmer, and Gregory Hoskins, along with writers Michael Redhill, Madeleine Thien, Ian Brown, Barbara Gowdy and others. Feb 22-24. 8 pm. $25-$65. artoftimeensemble.com
Info
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Critics' Picks
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World