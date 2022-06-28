Alyssa Alikpala, Erika De Freitas, Rihab Essayh, Eve Tagny and Alize Zorlutuna

Curated by Jaclyn Quaresma

June 29 – August 6, 2022

Closing reception: Thursday, July 28, 6-8pm, curator walk-through at 6:30pm

Presented in partnership with the Images Festival and the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

We are delighted to be launching our summer season with a soft landing – an exhibition that considers the reparative and restorative potential of slowness through ideas of tenderness and transgression. Though soft in aesthetic and theme, a soft landing showcases artworks by critically lauded, so-called Canadian artists who consider the effects of global events – such as the pandemic–on mental health and personhood. The exhibition will house multi-disciplinary work ranging from installation and sculpture to, video. With compassion at its core, a soft landing celebrates the slow process of coming together while adjusting one’s comfort levels to the current phase of the pandemic.

Read more about a soft landing, here​​​.