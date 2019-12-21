A Solstace Candlelight Vigil

Inject the year's darkest day with light, hope & joy. Join Extinction Rebellion for a candlelight vigil.

Beginning at 5:30 pm with an hour of prayer and music led by a group of interfaith leaders and musicians. At 6:30 pm we will begin a procession to the U.S. consulate where we will hold a vigil to mourn all those are harmed by climate inaction exemplified by the U.S. pulling out of the Paris accords. Meet at Osgoode Hall Gardens - 130 Queen West (Osgoode TTC).

extinctionrebelliontoronto.org