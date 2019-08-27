A Stone For David Berman

Tribute event to celebrate the life, words and music of David Berman on August 27, the night he was supposed to perform in Toronto with Purple Mountains. The event will be hosted by Vish Khanna and include performances of Berman's poems and songs by Lightning Dust, Kritty Uranowski, Ayal Senior, Jesse Locke, Kyle Knapp, Katie Lavoie and many others. All proceeds donated to Workman Arts, Over The Bridge and the Artists' Health Alliance. 8 pm. $10 or pwyc, no one turned away for lack of funds.

facebook.com/events/2519444345008874