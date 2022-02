The National Ballet of Canada presents Rudolf Nureyev’s version set to the music of Tchaikovsky. Mar 18-27. From $42. Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen W. http://nationalballet.ca

March 18 at 7:30 pm

March 19 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

March 20 at 2:00 pm

March 23 at 7:30 pm

March 24 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

March 25 at 7:30 pm

March 26 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

March 27 at 2:00 pm