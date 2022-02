Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra concert. Apr 2 at 2 pm. $TBA. On sale Feb 24. Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor W. http://tafelmusik.org

A digital version of this concert is available Jun 2 at 8 pm for patrons purchasing a digital season pass.

Please note that the live performance will be filmed and some seats may have obstructed views due to camera crews.