Cahoots Theatre presents 食盡天下 (A TASTE OF EMPIRE) written & directed by Jovani Sy, translated & performed by Derek Chan. In this theatrical cooking demonstration, Derek Chan cooks a traditional Filipino dish in real time while exploring colonialism, conquest and culture. Presented in Cantonese with open captions in English and Simplified Chinese.

Previews May 1, opens May 2 and runs to May 6, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $35, preview $20, Sat mat pwyc at the door ($35 adv). In the Studio Theatre.

www.factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/atasteofempire