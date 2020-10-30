A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call

Canadian Stage presents a telephone performance by New York City-based company 600 Highwayman. Written and created by Abigail Browde & Michael Silverstone. Nov 4-22, see website for schedule and to buy tickets. $15-$50. 416-368-3110, canadianstage.com.

A quietly radical experiment, A Thousand Ways offers a chance to experience new ways of coming together in a three-part journey that takes place over several months, with each distinct instalment presenting a new chance at making simple contact with a stranger. Guided by a score of instructions, questions, prompts, and physical directives, people who have never met build a series of performances for one another.

Part One in the triptych is a Phone Call. Pick up the phone. Someone is on the line. You don’t know their name and you still won’t when the hour is over, but as you follow the recorded instructions, a portrait of your partner will emerge through fleeting moments of exposure.