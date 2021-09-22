Election

Sep 22, 2021

A Tonic for Desperate Times

Theatre Gargantua presents an exploration of hope after emerging from a global state of isolation and uncertainty, and our instinct for optimism, and where hope can be found. Nov 3-14. $TBA. On sale Oct 5. St Anne’s Parish Hall, 651 Dufferin. http://theatregargantua.ca

Location Address - 651 Dufferin

Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 to

Concert or Performance

Theatre

