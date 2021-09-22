A Tonic for Desperate Times

- News
Theatre Gargantua presents an exploration of hope after emerging from a global state of isolation and uncertainty, and our instinct for optimism, and where hope can be found. Nov 3-14. $TBA. On sale Oct 5. St Anne’s Parish Hall, 651 Dufferin. http://theatregargantua.ca
