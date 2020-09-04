NOW MagazineAll EventsA Touch Of Modernism

A Touch of Modernism, features works by artists who pushed the boundaries of representation, abstraction and new forms of art production from the late forties onwards. Runs to Sep 17.

The current installation includes works by those pictured in this email as well as works by  Ferron, Lemieux, Town, Hodgson, Barbeau, Comtois, Lyman, Meredith, Surrey and others.

Feel free to contact us by email to canadianfinearts@rogers.com or by phone at 416-544-8806. Our website at www.canadianfinearts.com will continue to be updated and offer new arrivals and works from our collection for acquisition.

2020-09-04 to
2020-09-17
 

