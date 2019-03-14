A Travelling Light: A Showcase by Idris Lawal

A night of music and visual arts showcased by Idris Lawal - Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist. Night will include a live screening of the music video for new single Jordan followed by a live performance. Art & visual poetry on display. 6-9 pm. $10.

