A Travelling Light: A Showcase by Idris Lawal

Page One Cafe 108 Mutual, Toronto, Ontario

A night of music and visual arts showcased by Idris Lawal - Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist. Night will include a live screening of the music video for new single Jordan followed by a live performance. Art & visual poetry on display. 6-9 pm. $10.

Info

Page One Cafe 108 Mutual, Toronto, Ontario
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
