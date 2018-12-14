A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret: 10th Anniversary Edition

Chris Tsujiuchi presents his annual tradition of trotting out the ugly sweaters, defiling beloved carols and putting on a seasonal cabaret of music, comedy, storytelling improv and more with his talented friends. Dec 14-16, Fri-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $40.

www.stlc.com/event/a-very-chris-terical-christmas-cabaret1

www.facebook.com/events/1354905834646962