A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret: 10th Anniversary Edition

Jane Mallett Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4

Chris Tsujiuchi presents his annual tradition of trotting out the ugly sweaters, defiling beloved carols and putting on a seasonal cabaret of music, comedy, storytelling improv and more with his talented friends. Dec 14-16, Fri-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $40.

www.stlc.com/event/a-very-chris-terical-christmas-cabaret1

www.facebook.com/events/1354905834646962

Jane Mallett Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
