A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Performer, music director, and “cabaret sensation” Chris Tsujiuchi trots out the ugly sweaters, defiles beloved carols and puts on a hell of a show, as his band of merry musicians help him raise the spirit of the season at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Dec 5-7 at 7:30 pm. $25. 19+
buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-very-chris-terical-christmas-cabaret/2019-12-05
Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
Stage
Theatre