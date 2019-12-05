Performer, music director, and “cabaret sensation” Chris Tsujiuchi trots out the ugly sweaters, defiles beloved carols and puts on a hell of a show, as his band of merry musicians help him raise the spirit of the season at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Dec 5-7 at 7:30 pm. $25. 19+

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-very-chris-terical-christmas-cabaret/2019-12-05