A Very Filthy Christmas with The Filthy Radicals
Grand Gerrard Theatre 1035 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1Z6
Concert with Bad Words, The World Famous Tallboys, Lime Ricky, Satanic Mills and Stinkbox. Doors 7 pm. $10, adv $5. ticketscene.ca // facebook.com/events/2656684124450831
Accepting Menstrual product and sock donations in support for Socks4Soles and The Period Purse. Every pair of socks or package of tampons/pads get you a raffle ticket.
