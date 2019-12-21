A Very Filthy Christmas with The Filthy Radicals

Concert with Bad Words, The World Famous Tallboys, Lime Ricky, Satanic Mills and Stinkbox. Doors 7 pm. $10, adv $5. ticketscene.ca // facebook.com/events/2656684124450831

Accepting Menstrual product and sock donations in support for Socks4Soles and The Period Purse. Every pair of socks or package of tampons/pads get you a raffle ticket.