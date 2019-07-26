A Walk For Life And Peace In Colombia: International Mobilization Day

Civil society groups in Toronto will undertake a five-kilometre walk for Life and Peace in Colombia as part of an International Day of Mobilization and Solidarity to draw attention to the alarming numbers of assassinations and threats to social and human rights leaders in Colombia. The walk takes place on July 26 from 6 pm, starting at Matt Cohen Park. The route includes four important points of convergence across the city. See map on website.

https://lacsn.ca/casa // colombiactionsolidarity@gmail.com