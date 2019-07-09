Did you know that most of Toronto’s bees are solitary nesters? Join this guided walk and learn about our pollinator friends. This program is geared toward adults and will take place on accessible pathways. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the program. 9:30 am. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/downsview-parks-a-walk-in-the-park-bees-please-tickets-61154416506