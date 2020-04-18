A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Fundraiser with poets, storytellers, singers and rappers from across Turtle Island to raise money for the Prisoner Emergency Support Fund and other mutual aid projects focused on incarcerated persons during the spread of COVID-19. Performers include:El Jones, Jarrod Shook, Nasim Asgari, Lola Câmara and others. 2 pm. Free, suggested donation $20. Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85349590971
