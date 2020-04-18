A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners

Google Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Fundraiser with poets, storytellers, singers and rappers from across Turtle Island to raise money for the Prisoner Emergency Support Fund and other mutual aid projects focused on incarcerated persons during the spread of COVID-19. Performers include:El Jones, Jarrod Shook, Nasim Asgari, Lola Câmara and others. 2 pm. Free, suggested donation $20. Online via Zoom:    https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85349590971

http://facebook.com/events/222415648848197

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Benefits
Google Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Wall is Just a Wall: Open Mic Fundraiser for Prisoners - 2020-04-18 14:00:00