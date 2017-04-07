A Weekend With Jane Austen

Experience Jane Austen's world through the historical foods, fashions, music and dances she knew, all by firelight at Toronto's beloved historic sites. Hands-on workshops, beginner-friendly ball (no partner required), demos & illustrated lectures.

At Montomery's Inn, Mackenzie House and other venues. Apr 7-9, see website for detailed event listings, menus, schedule and to buy tickets. Various prices ($25-$105), packages available.