A Weekend With Jane Austen
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Experience Jane Austen's world through the historical foods, fashions, music and dances she knew, all by firelight at Toronto's beloved historic sites. Hands-on workshops, beginner-friendly ball (no partner required), demos & illustrated lectures.
At Montomery's Inn, Mackenzie House and other venues. Apr 7-9, see website for detailed event listings, menus, schedule and to buy tickets. Various prices ($25-$105), packages available.
Info
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map