Shakespeare in Action in partnership with Theaturtle present a weekend of outdoor music and theatre performances at Memorial Park, featuring.

Jul 16, 2021

A Weston Weekend of Music & Theatre

Shakespeare in Action in partnership with Theaturtle present a weekend of outdoor music and theatre performances at Memorial Park, featuring the Weston Silver Band, Rebanks Family Fellowship youth performers and the play Alphonse by Wajdi Mouawad. July 29-Aug 1. Free.

On July 29, 2021 at 7 pm – An Evening of live music with the Weston Silver Band.

On July 30, 2021 at 7 pm – Rebanks Family Fellowship Program: Evening of Music and Dance.

On July 31, 2021 at 7 pm – Rebanks Family Fellowship Program: Evening of Music and Dance.

On August 1, 2021 at 3 pm – Outdoor performance of Alphonse by Wajdi Mouawad presented by Theaturtle.

Location - Little Avenue Memorial Park

Date And Time
2021-07-29 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-01 @ 04:30 PM

Location
22 Little Avenue

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Location Page

Little Avenue Memorial Park

Event Tags

