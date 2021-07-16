A Weston Weekend of Music & Theatre

- News
Shakespeare in Action in partnership with Theaturtle present a weekend of outdoor music and theatre performances at Memorial Park, featuring the Weston Silver Band, Rebanks Family Fellowship youth performers and the play Alphonse by Wajdi Mouawad. July 29-Aug 1. Free.
On July 29, 2021 at 7 pm – An Evening of live music with the Weston Silver Band.
On July 30, 2021 at 7 pm – Rebanks Family Fellowship Program: Evening of Music and Dance.
On July 31, 2021 at 7 pm – Rebanks Family Fellowship Program: Evening of Music and Dance.
On August 1, 2021 at 3 pm – Outdoor performance of Alphonse by Wajdi Mouawad presented by Theaturtle.
Tickets and more information at westonweekend2021.eventbrite.ca
Location - Little Avenue Memorial Park