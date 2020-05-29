A White, White Day

Virtual screening of Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason's 2019 film that takes audiences on a compelling journey through grief, revenge and unconditional love, set amid a hauntingly beautiful Nordic landscape.An off duty police begins to suspect a local man for having had an affair with his recently dead wife. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth accumulates and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. Begins May 29. $TBA. paradiseonbloor.com