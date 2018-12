See the new show in the Genesis Gallery, “A Winter’s Poem,” an installation curated by deborah harris, incorporating new and previous work by Sae Kimura, forest images by Simeon Posen and snow scenes by Neil Fox. Dec 13-22, reception 2-5 pm Dec 15.

Hours: Tue-Fri noon-5:30 pm, Sat 11 am-5:30 pm.

*Gallery closed from December 23, reopening January 2*

www.facebook.com/GalleryArcturus