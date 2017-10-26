A Zero Waste Home

Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1

Evening talk, panel discussion and Q&A with Bea Johnson, author of Zero Waste Home and a leader in the zero waste movement. 7 pm. $10. facebook.com/events/111298332875931

Thanks to the Toronto Tool Library, Ontario Trillium Foundation, Toronto Environmental Alliance and Organic Lifestyle for their generous support.

